Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Kontrol Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Kontrol Technologies Trading Down 12.6 %

OTCMKTS KNRLF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

