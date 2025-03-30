Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Kontrol Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
Kontrol Technologies Trading Down 12.6 %
OTCMKTS KNRLF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
