Korea Investment CORP Acquires 47,371 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,371 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of AECOM worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

