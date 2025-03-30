Korea Investment CORP Has $16.30 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,598 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 55.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

