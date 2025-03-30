Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,427 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

BAH stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average of $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

