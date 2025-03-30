Korea Investment CORP Purchases 9,217 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $21,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $579.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $637.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

