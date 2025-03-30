Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,952,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,281 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,597,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,942,000 after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 767.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

