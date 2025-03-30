Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,412,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 629,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 489,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 88,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $104,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,447.80. This represents a 187.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

KRO stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $423.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.19 million.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.