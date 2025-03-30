Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KURRY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 539. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.11. Kuraray has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

