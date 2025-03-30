L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,786 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.