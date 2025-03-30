L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 778,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,751,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $468.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.09.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.