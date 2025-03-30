L6 Holdings Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP) Stock

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.19, for a total transaction of C$89,397.00.
L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 26th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 7,800 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$110,214.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$141,450.00.
- On Friday, March 21st, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 11,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total value of C$153,450.00.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.26, for a total value of C$42,780.00.
Pinetree Capital Price Performance
PNP stock opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.60. Pinetree Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$15.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.80.
About Pinetree Capital
Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.
