LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LAVA Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

