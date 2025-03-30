Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. 128,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 148,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Lazydays Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 1,072.8% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 76,492,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,970,561 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at $10,382,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Lazydays by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,219,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 181,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.