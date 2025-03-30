Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 39 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.3 %

MELI stock opened at $2,048.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,028.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,974.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.