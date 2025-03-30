Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,303 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 902,912 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,783,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,928,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after buying an additional 345,433 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $49.12 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

