Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 533 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $108.56 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

