Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,459,000 after acquiring an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,467,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 549,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 71,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,704,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $98.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

