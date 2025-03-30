Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Standex International worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Standex International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Standex International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Standex International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Standex International

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.45 and a fifty-two week high of $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.49.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.