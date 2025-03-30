Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 target price (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.47.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $559.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $260.80 and a 12 month high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.