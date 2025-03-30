Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after buying an additional 668,720 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,909,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,240,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

