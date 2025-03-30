Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $322.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $409.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.98 and a 200 day moving average of $309.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Mizuho lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

