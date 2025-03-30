Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 143 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,358,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,571,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

XSW opened at $162.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.96 and a 200 day moving average of $180.09. The stock has a market cap of $460.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $136.84 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Announces Dividend

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

