Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,388,700 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 3,598,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,985.9 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of LNNGF remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

