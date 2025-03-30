Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,388,700 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 3,598,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,985.9 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Shares of LNNGF remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.99.
About Li Ning
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Li Ning
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.