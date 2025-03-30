Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the February 28th total of 117,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ASG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 346,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,713. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASG. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 327,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $447,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

