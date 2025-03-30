Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the February 28th total of 117,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE ASG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 346,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,713. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
