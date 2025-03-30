Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VIG stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.07.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.