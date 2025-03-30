Life Planning Partners Inc Buys Shares of 79,597 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $188.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

