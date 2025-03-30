Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $4.99 Million in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 1.85% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 608,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,453,000 after acquiring an additional 167,956 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Get Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.