Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.10% of RXO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in RXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RXO by 68.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in RXO by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE RXO opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

