Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

