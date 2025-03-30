Life Planning Partners Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Life Planning Partners Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

