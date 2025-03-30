Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,806,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,549 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,847,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,464,000 after buying an additional 131,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UL opened at $59.18 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

