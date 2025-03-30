LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

LiveRamp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.33 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,632.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,700,000 after purchasing an additional 118,179 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,312,000 after buying an additional 916,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LiveRamp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after buying an additional 121,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,600,000 after buying an additional 168,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,582,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

