Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys Shares of 235,252 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 235,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.28% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in YETI by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of YETI by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

YETI stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

