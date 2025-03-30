Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 358 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 249.2% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $820.30 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $844.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $836.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

