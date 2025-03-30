Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Anderson Gooding sold 40,000 shares of Lottery.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,553 shares in the company, valued at $384,408.67. This trade represents a 12.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Howard Mcgahan sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,270.45. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $158,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRY opened at $0.94 on Friday. Lottery.com has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Featured Stories

