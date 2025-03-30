Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 775,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.35% of Lowe’s Companies worth $484,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.20 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.57 and a 200-day moving average of $257.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

