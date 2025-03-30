Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lundin Mining Corp. (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 112,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 300,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 3.8 %

About Lundin Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52.

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia.

Featured Articles

