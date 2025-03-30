Manta Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.29 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $95.29 million and $21.56 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manta Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,730.57 or 0.99679883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,320.40 or 0.99185678 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,632,138 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 408,624,893.3432845 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.2382334 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $23,586,546.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.