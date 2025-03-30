Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 1,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

