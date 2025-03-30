Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 1,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marfrig Global Foods
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.