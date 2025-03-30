Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,751 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.41.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.