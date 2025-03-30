Maridea Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,965 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

