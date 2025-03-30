Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $439,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RH by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 over the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of RH stock opened at $236.26 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $212.04 and a one year high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.