Maridea Wealth Management LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,964,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,977,000 after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,218,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $169.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.47 and a 200-day moving average of $180.27. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $154.17 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

