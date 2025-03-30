Martin Currie Ltd. Invests $33.43 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 554,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 1.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NYSE:CMG opened at $49.91 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

