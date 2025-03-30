Martin Currie Ltd. Invests $57.69 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 284,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,688,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 2.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.19% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $111.53 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.63.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

