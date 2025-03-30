Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.62% of MasterBrand worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 58.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,425,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 528,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 398,303 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,799,000 after purchasing an additional 330,874 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other MasterBrand news, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

