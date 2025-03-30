Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $108.87 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,541 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 6.01% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $108,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

