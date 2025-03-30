Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $37.44 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,939 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Ryan Specialty worth $37,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,880,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,933,000 after acquiring an additional 529,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after purchasing an additional 981,505 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $682,783.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,109 shares in the company, valued at $723,418.08. This trade represents a 48.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

