Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,276 shares during the period. FTI Consulting comprises approximately 3.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 11.31% of FTI Consulting worth $777,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 337.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $162.28 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

