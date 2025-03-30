Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,889 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.38% of Snap-on worth $245,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.40.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $329.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

